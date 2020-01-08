Prince Charles has delivered a very emotional video message to Australian’s who have been impacted by the bushfires.

In the heartfelt tribute, Charles revealed that he and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have both been in “despair” watching the horrors of the bushfires unfold.

“I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and myself are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances,” he said.

“Both of us have been in despair the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you are having to go through from this distance.

“Those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything.. to me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible. And I know how many houses have been lost.”