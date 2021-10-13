Although Eugenie and Jack decided they didn't want to televise their wedding, that didn't stop fans from crowding around the streets of Windsor.

Inside the service there was a reading of St Paul's letter to the Colossians, and Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, shared a passage from The Great Gatsby.

The devoted couple met in 2010 when Jack was working as a bartender at a ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland.

"I really, really like this guy, and I really want him to like me, too." Getty

The day before they wed in an interview with This Morning they gushed about each other and revealed their connection was instant.

"It was love at first sight," Princess Eugenie shared.

The 31-year-old was so sure of Jack that she called her mum Sarah Ferguson to tell her the news.

"I think I rang my Mum that night and was like 'I've just met this guy Jack' and that was it I think, and this is how it started," she said.

The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2021 Instagram

"And I remember being like 'I really, really like this guy, and I really want him to like me, too' and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and I was like 'right, he likes me'."

This anniversary is the couple's first one that they're celebrating with their son August, who was born on February 9 this year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the exciting news via their social media channels.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

