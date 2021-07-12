Little August looked quite patriotic, indeed. Instagram

Donned in an adorable white, red and black onesie with the England National Football team emblem in the top left hand corner, little August was kicking his legs with glee as the word's 'Football's Coming Home' appeared across the screen.

Well, that video didn't age well. At least August is too young to truly realise that his home country lost such a major sporting event.

Prince George was all smiles at the England v Germany match. Getty

The same can't be said for Prince George who, after being so enthusiastic throughout the match, was the picture of sadness as England lost the penalty shoot out.

The silver lining for George was being able to watch England win against Germany at the end of last month.

The mini soccer (sorry Brits, football) fan attended Wembley with his mother and father and couldn't contain his excitement as his home turf beat their rivals.

WATCH: Prince George sings God Save The Queen with William and Kate at the soccer

We hope the young heir isn't too disappointed after today's result.

But there will be plenty of other football matches where that came from. And eventually little August will be old enough to join in on the fun.