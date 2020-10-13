Eugenie (right) marked her second wedding anniversary by sharing previously unseen photos of herself and Jack (left) from around the time of their nuptials. Instagram

“Been the best two years married to you and 10 years with you in total… happy memories always my dear Jack,” Eugenie captioned a video montage of snaps.

Among the collection of photos are three never-before-seen pics taken on the couple's wedding day, including one where the bride shows off her gown.

Eugenie, who has never shied away from discussing her childhood scoliosis surgery, choose a wedding dress that showed off her scars. The 30-year-old, who was diagnosed with scoliosis and underwent corrective surgery aged just 12, reportedly had two 12-inch metal rods inserted in her back.

The video montage also features two delightful black and white snaps from the couple's wedding day, along with several candid snaps and selfies taken over the years.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Jack at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

The video montage also features two delightful black and white snaps of Jack (left) and Eugenie (right) from their wedding day. Instagram

Eugenie's sweet anniversary post came after it was reported she was unable to revel in her exciting baby news due to her father's ongoing sex scandal.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Royal Beat, host Kate Thornton discussed how Eugenie’s baby joy has been overshadowed by Andrew’s scandal.

The Duke of York came under fire for his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 after being arrested for procuring a minor for prostitution. When Kate asked whether the baby news was a much needed boost for the Yorks, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl replied it was – albeit in Andrew’s absence. “It is happy news in a really tumultuous time for the Yorks,” Katie said.