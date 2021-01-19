Princess Eugenie's (pictured) due date has finally been revealed Getty

With a royal baby due imminently, that means we could be clapping eyes on the adorable tyke much sooner than we expected.

If you take into account Eugenie's September announcement, some fans predicted it may not have been until March until she hit her due date.

In terms of how things might play out once Eugenie and Jack have welcomed their new bub, don't necessarily expect the royal treatment, per se.

Rumour has it Eugenie (right) and Jack (left) are set to welcome their first child together within weeks. Instagram

Indeed Eugenie, whose role within the royal family is not quite as front as centre as the likes of Wills and Kate, may well choose to keep her child away from the public gaze.

Royal baby photo calls and official name announcement have been part and parcel to senior royal family members, but Eugenie could go the other way.

Regardless, Royal babies always bring a fresh new element of excitement and anticipation to the royals' various comings and goings.

And in Eugenie's case, given its her first child, you can't really blame us for getting excited.

Bring on February!

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.