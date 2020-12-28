Is Princess Eugenie (pictured) secretly keeping a surprise triple pregnancy under wraps? Getty

While the wording of the announcement suggests the couple are expecting just one child, eagle-eyed royal watchers have noted several telltale clues suggesting the royals are in fact expecting multiple babies!

A source tells New Idea that the rumour mill went into overdrive after word got out about Eugenie’s pre-baby preparations. Namely, that the princess was very deliberately collecting baby clothes and other items in lots of three.

“Rumour is she has three of the same onesies, so of course the whisper she could be having triplets is taking off like wildfire around the palace,” reveals the insider.

As the triplet rumour gains momentum, the source adds that no-one is more hopeful of this being true than those working behind palace walls.

In late September, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Eugenie (right) and her husband, Jack Brooksbank (left), are expecting. Getty

“Many in the palace press office are hoping there’s truth to the gossip,” the source says. “It would be incredible news after a run of horrible headlines for the royals.”

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s recent decision to keep a low profile has only intensified the multiple pregnancy speculation.

Since the pregnancy announcement, Eugenie has been predominantly holed up at home, which conveniently coincided with the second UK lockdown.

The only time the princess recently surfaced was when she was spied buying maternity clothes for her rapidly expanding belly.

“Eugenie’s hunkered down with Jack right now, but the few friends who have seen her say she’s getting really big,” dishes the source.

Princess Eugenie and Jack had been living at their residence at Kensington Palace – and by all reports they were very happy there.

Harry (left) and Meghan (right) allowed Eugenie and Jack to move into Frogmore cottage - but the move was short-lived. Getty

However, the couple’s sudden decision to move to Frogmore Cottage for a short period of time after it was surprisingly gifted to them by the Sussexes, has raised suspicions.

Not only did Meghan and Harry spend a substantial amount of money and effort renovating the two-storey mansion to their exacting standards, but they even personally repaid the $4.2 million renovation following public backlash after they stepped down as senior royals.

So, it begs the questions: why would Harry and Meghan willingly hand over the keys to the renovated nine-bedroom property? And why would Eugenie and Jack need so much space for just one new baby?

“They just wanted to see if Frogmore Cottage was the family home for them, but after a short stay they realised they’d prefer a bit more privacy,” adds the source.

“The thought of having paparazzi outside makes them uncomfortable, especially knowing what Harry and Meghan went through.”

