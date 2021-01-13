The Queen plans to "pull some strings" to get Eugenie and Jack (pictured) an ambassadorial role in Australia. Instagram

“She’s had a brainwave to have Eugenie and Jack move for part of the year to Australia, and wants to pull some strings to get them an ambassadorial role in the country.

“The Queen understands the royals can’t do the kind of whistle-stop tours with packed, multi-country schedules until the virus is beaten, so a permanent presence in the AUS-NZ bubble with her trusted granddaughter and soon-to-be great-grandchild seems a wise move.”

This news that the Queen is vying for the couple to move down under comes not long after Eugenie and Jack set up camp in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK home.

Late last year, Eugenie and Jack temporarily stayed in Harry and Meghan's Frogmore cottage (pictured). Getty

In November last year, it was reported that the royal couple moved into the Sussexes Frogmore cottage ahead of the arrival of their bub.

At the time, a source close to the couple told HELLO! that Harry and Meghan were more than happy to offer their cousin a place to stay.

“They are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family,” the source told the publication.

However, their lodgings proved only temporary as the expecting parents fled the nest after only six weeks.

Eugenie and Jack's first bub is due any day now! Getty

According to The Sun, Eugenie and Jack mysteriously vacated the premises and headed back to Kensington Palace.

“It’s empty again,” a source said. “Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place.”

Well, whatever the reason may be, hopefully Eugenie and Jack will find Australia more to their liking!