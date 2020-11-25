Eugenie and Jack might have already moved into Harry and Meghan's former digs. Instagram

And with that said, it seems like they're wasting no time.

According to a new report from HELLO!, removal vans were spotted at Windsor Castle, namely outside the Queen's Berkshire residence.

The report adds this removal company has been contracted to the royals since 1988.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally moved into Frogmore Cottage (pictured) in 2019, just weeks before their son Archie was born. Getty

It's an exciting move for the pair, who married back in 2018 and announced they were expecting back in September.

Since then, we've seen Eugenie go about her usual engagements, however it's likely she'll step back in the coming months as she commences her maternity leave.

A source revealed that Meghan (left) and Harry (right) are "delighted to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack." Getty

Harry and Meghan are currently living in the US as they settle into their lives outside of their former senior royal roles.

And while they technically still own Frogmore back in Windsor, the first home they moved to as they welcomed their baby son Archie, a source confirmed to HELLO! they were happy to open it up to the soon-to-be parents.

"They are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family," the source revealed.

The cottage, which has sat on the Windsor Castle estate for many years, underwent significant renovations ahead of Harry and Meghan's move there between 2018 and 2019.

So with that in mind, it seems even more fitting for Jack and Eugenie to sidle over there - it proved a good spot for the Sussexes to gain privacy as they began a new chapter as parents.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child in early 2021. Instagram

While there's no clear date yet as to when Eugenie is due, it's expected the new royal baby will be welcomed in early 2021, perhaps at the pointy end of the British winter.

Of course, there's no denying Eugenie and Jack are well supported in this exciting next step - bring on royal parenthood!

