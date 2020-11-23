The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their royal duties on March 31, 2020. Getty

Despite originally announcing they would be splitting time between Canada and the UK, it appears Harry and Meghan are now quite settled in their California home, with no intention of travelling back across the pond any time soon.

“I don’t think Meghan would dare come back to London,” royal biographer Angela Levin told Talk Radio last week.

Reportedly, things have been rocky with Harry (left) and William (right) since Meghan came onto the royal scene. Getty

The Duchess’ hesitancy for a reunion is not unexpected considering the estranged relationship between the two families, particularly the heir and the spare.

During an ITV documentary last year, the second brother revealed he and William are “on different paths at the moment.”

And if distance ever was going to make the heart grow fonder, experts are saying that Harry and Meghan’s alleged fame-hungry lifestyle since settling in the US has ensured that old wounds may never re-heal.

“They seem to have confused celebrity with royalty,” Bob Morris told the Daily Express in that same interview. "They are not the same.”

"They seemed to have confused celebrity with royalty" royal expert and author Bob Morris told the Daily Express. Getty

One very "Hollywood" decision which has received considerable backlash is the couple's $200 million Netflix deal for a tell-all documentary.

Speaking about the documentary earlier this month, Angela Levin told ITV's Good Morning Britain, “I think (Harry and Meghan) are being naïve as they have been about a lot of things in that they don’t realise that a big company like Netflix is going to want its pint of blood.”

She continued, “they’re going to delve in and get a lot of information that will absolutely decry the Royal family.”

By driving such a wedge between themselves and their bloodline, it’s only a matter of time before the Duke and Duchess lose their relevance and turn the royal-loving public into an enemy.