Sadly for Diana, who had only recently split from Prince Charles, Tom was very much taken by his then-wife Nicole Kidman.

“She [Nicole] kept shooting me hostile looks as if to say, ‘Hands off my man!’” Diana’s stylist told Judy.

When New Idea approached a source close to Nic to confirm the story, our insider laughed and said, “Well, this explains why Nicole turned down roles featuring Diana every time she’s been asked – and wasn’t happy about her best friend Naomi Watts playing her, either!”

The insider continues: “Nicole gets very territorial over her partners and hangs onto a grudge – apparently even if she’s divorced from the man and the threatening woman has passed!”

Clearly very fond of Diana, Tom, who was joined by Nicole, was one of the many famous faces to attend her funeral on September 6, 1997.

“Nic attended Di’s funeral, but I think that was more Tom’s wish than hers,” the source says.

Tom went on to speak out against the paparazzi, who were blamed for her death.

“They run lights and they chase you and harass you,” he said at the time. “It happens all over the world. And it has certainly gotten worse.”

This wouldn’t be the only time Nicole has been worried about her partner’s female pals.

Rumours swirled that the 53-year-old wasn’t happy about her current husband, Keith Urban’s close relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez while the pair filmed American Idol.

Meanwhile, the Latina beauty isn’t the only songstress who has reportedly rubbed Nicole the wrong way.

“Nicole has kept Pink in her sights since she was a little too flirty with Keith at the 2017 AMAs,” a source told another publication.

“He always develops intense friendships with his creative partners and Pink is no exception. They had a great time collaborating on this project together and Keith is full of praise for her, which isn’t exactly music to Nicole’s ears.”

