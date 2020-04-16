Devout Scientologist Tom Cruise reportedly has admitted that he played a huge part in the downfall of his family. Getty

And now a source has reportedly told In Touch that he still feels like he’s making mistakes.

“Admitting he made mistakes was very humbling to admit back then and of course, he knows he’s made more mistakes since then. He’s not infallible. And he wants his fans to know that,” the source claimed to the American publication.

And regarding his daughter Suri, who is believed to be estranged from her father due her mother Katie being viewed as a ‘suppressive person’ by the church, Tom is said to be reconsidering his relationship with her.

As the insider claimed, Suri needs her father more than ever – with the 13-year-old currently living in New York City – the epicenter, where the coronavirus is taking a huge toll.

“There’s his acting world and his religion world, but there’s also this huge missing piece: Suri. I truly believe he wants a relationship with her and that they will be close again. At the end of the day, Suri only has one father – and that’s Tom,” the source added.

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012 and the Dawson’s Creek actress had been quietly dating actor Jamie Foxx, before they split late last year.

Speaking to InStyle, the 41-year-old actress confessed that parenting her daughter immediately after her 2012 split with Tom was an emotional rollercoaster.

“That time was intense… It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. [Suri and I] had some funny moments out and about in public,” Katie said.

The former Dawson’s Creek star confessed she “actually cried” when a “kind” cab driver helped her carry her sleeping daughter to their building at the time.

“Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Centre,” she told the publication.