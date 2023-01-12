In his extremely contentious memoir Spare, Prince Harry shares all kinds of wild details.
For instance, he had a ‘frost nipped’ penis during William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, he lost his virginity to an older woman behind a pub, and he killed 25 people during his time in Afghanistan.
But the Duke of Sussex also delves into various aspects of his relationships with his family; obviously, the most talked about incident from Spare that involves the royal family, is when William allegedly knocked Harry to the ground in a heated fight.
Of course, if you haven’t read Spare yet (if you want to, you can purchase it here) you may think that Harry has only written negative things about the royal family. However, one revelation Harry made in Spare, which involves his late mother Princess Diana, is rather sweet!
Despite the Princess of Wales passing away in a tragic car accident over 25 years ago, Harry can still recall what her favourite perfume was.
Prince Harry has revealed that Princess Diana’s favourite perfume was First by Van Cleef & Arpels.
According to Harry’s book, Diana loved First by Van Cleef & Arpels. And the fragrance, which combines pink jasmine, aldehydic notes, amber sandalwood, and vanilla, is not only still available for purchase, it’s surprisingly cheap!
Read on to see where you can score yourself Diana’s favourite perfume, First by Van Cleef & Arpels.