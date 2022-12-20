Elizabeth Hurley has said she is "absolutely not" the older woman Prince Harry reportedly mentions in his upcoming memoir... Getty

Spare will be released on January 10, 2023 and an audiobook version, read by Prince Harry himself, will also be released on that date - and apparently, Harry’s virginity story won’t be the only bombshell featured in the memoir.

According to palace insiders, King Charles is certain that Queen Consort Camilla will be portrayed in a negative light in Spare.

And if that’s the case, Charles will ban Harry and Meghan Markle from attending his coronation ceremony.

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” one source told OK Magazine.

Prince Harry's - pictured above just days before his 18th birthday in 2002 - memoir is rumoured to feature multiple bombshells... Getty

“He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even [Queen Elizabeth] finally accepted that.”

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the insider concluded.