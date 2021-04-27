Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day in 1981 versus Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011. Getty

"This summer, we'll be welcoming you back to Kensington Palace in royal style," the Trust tweeted.

"See the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales in our new exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between designer and royal client."

Princess Diana's wedding gown is going on display. Getty

The exhibition will open just in time for summer on June 3, with the grounds being opened to the public once again after a 12 month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time the dress has been put on display in 25 years - and has also been done so with both Prince William and Prince Harry's consent.

Given William and Kate celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary this coming week, it's also a lovely additional announcement to come from their royal residence.

The exhibition will open on June 3 - the first time the dress has been put on display in 25 years. Getty

Diana's dress, made from silk taffeta is an icon in its own right, featuring billowing puffed sleeves, bows and a 25ft train.

A style born in the 1980s, it's lived through many subsequent seasons, never losing its striking, wow-factor.

Now, it's in a well-deserving place as the main attraction of the Royal Style In The Making exhibition, which will run until 2022.

