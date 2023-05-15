Why everything changed for Princess Charlotte during the coronation
The 8-year-old now knows that “George is different to her and Louis…”
- by
New Idea team
Proud doesn’t begin to describe how the Prince and Princess of Wales felt about their three children on coronation day – especially towards Prince George, who was a page for his grandfather, the King.
However, while the shy prince, 9, really stepped up, the ceremony had an even bigger impact on his sister, Princess Charlotte.
WATCH: Princess Catherine, Prince William and their children arrive at King Charles III's coronation
For the first time, the sassy 8-year-old became aware that her big brother is “different”, and that one day she’ll be watching him being crowned monarch.
“Charlotte is a very switched-on girl, and has always known about the line of succession,” says one royal insider. “She understands George’s status as second in line, but seeing it was another situation altogether.
“She knows George is different to her and Louis.”
Princess Catherine is determined to make sure Charlotte doesn’t feel like a ‘spare’.
Getty
Friends say Kate is keeping a close eye on the potential impact the coronation might have on Charlotte, which is why she had them wear matching gowns and floral headpieces.
“Kate is navigating everything very carefully. She wants Charlotte to know that, while George and their dad will always have a special bond, she has that with her mum,” says the source.
WATCH: Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children ride in a carriage to Buckingham Palace
It’s expected that one day Charlotte will inherit the Princess Royal title. Kate really wants her first and second born to remain close always, particularly when George becomes King.
“She has seen what happened to the last two ‘spares’ and is not letting Charlotte go down the same path,” assures the source.