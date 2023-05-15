Princess Catherine is determined to make sure Charlotte doesn’t feel like a ‘spare’. Getty

Friends say Kate is keeping a close eye on the potential impact the coronation might have on Charlotte, which is why she had them wear matching gowns and floral headpieces.

“Kate is navigating everything very carefully. She wants Charlotte to know that, while George and their dad will always have a special bond, she has that with her mum,” says the source.

It’s expected that one day Charlotte will inherit the Princess Royal title. Kate really wants her first and second born to remain close always, particularly when George becomes King.

“She has seen what happened to the last two ‘spares’ and is not letting Charlotte go down the same path,” assures the source.

