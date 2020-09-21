Princess Charlene (pictured) is a former Olympic swimmer. Getty

Watching the Zimbabwean-born beauty proudly from the sidelines was her husband Prince Albert and their children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

“For a long time, water was my life,” Charlene previously penned.

“Discovering the joy of swimming inspired me to dedicate 20 years of my life to training and realising my dream to become an Olympic swimmer.

“My love affair with the water took me to sporting heights and it remains a huge part of my life, whether surfing or paddleboarding, racing on a water bike for charity, crawling lengths in the pool or splashing around with my children.”

Princess Charlene’s gruelling water bike challenge comes it was confirmed Prince Albert had fully recovered from his bout of coronavirus in March.

“Doctors who have followed Prince Albert II since the start of his COVID-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The sovereign prince is declared cured and in good health,” an officially statement confirmed at the time.

“[Albert] will soon join his family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with his government. His Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus,” the message stated.

It was announced on March 19 that Albert had tested positive to the deadly virus, which has since become a global pandemic.

“My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case,” Albert told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago,” he said.

