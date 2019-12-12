Instagram

Prince Albert II, can be heard giggling in the background of the video.



This is the first time the royal twins have been heard speaking English as the pair attend a French school.



The Princess spoke to French magazine Point de Vue about the importance of her kids speaking more than one language.

She said: “This leads them to develop their own thinking, their own vision of things,' she said.



"Me, as their mother, I discover, I learn. I find it marvellous following their evolution, accompanying them on this path.”



She went on to reveal that the pair are best friends.



“Like all children they sometimes can be a little abrupt, a little hard even in their exchanges, but they support each other unconditionally. When all is well, then nothing and no one can stop them.”