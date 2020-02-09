"The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

Express.co.uk is now reporting that the pair wanted to say their vows abroad, but had to scrap the plans due to Philip and Queen Elizabeth's health conditions.

The report comes weeks after Bea's grandfather spent four days in hospital over Christmas. Meanwhile, Her Majesty scrapped a royal engagement in January due to health issues.

It is being reported that the wedding won't take place abroad because of Prince Philip's health condition. Getty

Buckingham Palace has confirmed news the pair will wed on May 29. Getty

This left Bea and Edo with no other option but to hold the wedding in the UK.

In related news, Beatrice's father Prince Andrew's role in the wedding to has been revealed.

Prince Andrew will very much be a part of his daughter's wedding. Getty

Now a royal insider has revealed to The Daily Telegraph that her father, the Duke of York, will take part in the wedding after missing the celeb-filled engagement party, because of the uproar surrounding his friendship with deceased paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

The wedding will not be broadcast on television like her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.