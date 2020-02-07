The news of the date was met by excitement and ribbing.

One person wrote: "29th May might be a bit hot for the father of the bride, seeing as the poor fellow struggles to sweat."

Another wrote: "I'm So Excited, ❤️ a Royal Wedding."

Dara and Edo met in London through mutual friends in 2015. Instagram

It comes after it was revealed that the wedding is set to include her fiancé's son.

Edoardo shares Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf with ex-partner, architect and designer, Dara Huang.

“He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s pal told PEOPLE. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”

Edo's ex-fiancee has made it known that she approves of Bea by releasing a statement after the pair announced their engagement.

“I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families,” she told The Daily Mail at the time.

Rumour has it that Buckingham Palace will release details about the wedding in the coming days, but until then insiders close to the couple say the service could be close by. Getty

Dara and Edo met in London through mutual friends in 2015. The pair were together for three years before calling it quits.

It was rumoured that Edo split with Dara just six months before the Italian property developer was first spotted with the royal at the National Portrait Gallery gala.

The Daily Mail reported that Dara was travelling for work in Thailand when the news of their relationship first broke.

However, there appears to be no animosity between the two parties, with one source telling the publication that the architect will be attending the royal wedding next year.

“Dara thinks Beatrice is wonderful with Wolfie,” a source tells the Daily Mail. “She’s a natural.”

Bea and Mozzi are set to enjoy a Spring wedding, with the pair apparently tying the knot at a yet to be confirmed location on May 29. Getty

It is understood that unlike her sister Princess Eugenie's lavish wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Bea will enjoy a low-key private affair.

Related:

Prince Andrew says he 'let the side down' by staying with Jeffrey Epstein