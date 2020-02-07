Dara and Edo met in London through mutual friends in 2015. Instagram

Dara and Edo met in London through mutual friends in 2015. The pair were together for three years before calling it quits.

It was rumoured that Edo split with Dara just six months before the Italian property developer was first spotted with the royal at the National Portrait Gallery gala.

The Daily Mail reported that Dara was travelling for work in Thailand when the news of their relationship first broke.

Rumour has it that Buckingham Palace will release details about the wedding in the coming days, but until then insiders close to the couple say the service could be close by. Getty

However, there appears to be no animosity between the two parties, with one source telling the publication that the architect will be attending the royal wedding next year.

“Dara thinks Beatrice is wonderful with Wolfie,” a source tells the Daily Mail. “She’s a natural.”

On Wednesday, People ran a report claiming that Bea and Mozzi are set to enjoy a Spring wedding, with a May 29 wedding.

Bea and Mozzi are set to enjoy a Spring wedding, with the pair apparently tying the knot at a yet to be confirmed location on May 29. Getty

The publication says while the location is yet to be confirmed, Royal Military Chapel, known as the Guards Chapel, is a hot favourite for the royal affair.

It is understood that unlike her sister Princess Eugenie's lavish wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Bea will enjoy a low-key private affair.