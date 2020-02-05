Bea and Edo will wed this summer Getty

The 31-year-old royal has faced a string of setbacks since announcing her engagement to her property developer beau in September 2019.

Revelations of her father Prince Andrew's involvement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life, have delayed the announcement of Beatrice's wedding details.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has stepped in and has reportedly offered Buckingham Palace as a reception venue for her granddaughter's upcoming wedding as a "boost in morale".

Queen Elizabeth has stepped in to help Beatrice with her wedding planning Getty

One friend revealed to Daily Mail: "Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept."

"It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine's in 2011."

While Buckingham Palace will host the lavish wedding reception, it looks like Beatrice will choose a London venue for her actual ceremony.

This is in contrast to her sister Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

Her sister Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Getty

The daughter of Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson revealed details of her engagement in September 2019.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," Bea and Edo said.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”