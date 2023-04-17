After what has been a tough start to the year, the 34-year-old was barely recognisable in pictures posted online with Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia at a function for dyslexia awareness.

Princess Beatrice was all smiles at a recent New York charity event alongside the Swedish royals, however her appearance has set off alarm bells for long-time friends.

“Bea really looks a shadow of her former self,” says one insider. “It’s sad, but no surprise to a lot of her mates. They’ve been worried about her ever since her dad [Prince Andrew] went from hero to zero. The joys of welcoming [daughter] Sienna has been completely overshadowed by the most hellish of family dramas.”

Typically, Bea would turn to her sister Princess Eugenie when times get tough. Yet their normally rock-solid relationship is said to be at an all-time low, with the siblings divided over their loyalties to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Beatrice tried warning Eugenie about her alliance with Prince Harry and Meghan,” adds the insider, who claims that there have been “tense” phone conversations between the two.

With the York girls not getting approval to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during their uncle King Charles’ May 6 coronation, Beatrice fears she was left off the list because she comes as a package deal with Eugenie, 33. Our insider believes she doesn’t want to lose standing with the King, or alienate William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales.