The couple, parents to 1-year-old daughter Sienna, is currently renovating a farmhouse in England’s Cotswolds region. Bea’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also recently invested in a Chelsea flat they claim is an investment for their two daughters.

It’s believed Bea’s uncle, King Charles, will start to edge the Yorks out of official royal residences in coming years as he makes good on his long-held plans to slim down the monarchy.

As a result, “Beatrice is feeling a bit unmoored,” says the source. “She has a half-finished country house, no royal property and a young family. Keeping one of those magnificent residences for themselves to spend the UK winter in Australia’s summer seems like a no-brainer for her.

“Bea likes the idea of giving Sienna a normal childhood out of the spotlight, where they can spend their days on the beach in the sunshine while Daddy is at work. It sounds like bliss to her.”

And there’s no doubt Bea’s cousin Harry, now loving life in gorgeous California, would be urging her to take the plunge.

“He’s told them that ditching London for the sunshine, is something they won’t regret,” says a source.

“Plus, he spent an amazing gap year working on a cattle station in Southern Queensland, and told Beatrice she’d absolutely love life there.”

Meanwhile, Beatrice has recently contended with the departure of her younger sister Eugenie, 32, who has just announced she’s splitting her time between London and Portugal, where her husband Jack Brooksbank works at a beach resort development.

What’s more, with news that Bea’s mum Fergie is heading Down Under next year for a speaking tour, the move certainly couldn’t come at a better time.

“Really, Bea has nothing tying her to the UK,” continues the source. “She is really keen for a new adventure – and Edo’s work has made that possible.”