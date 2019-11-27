"Princess Beatrice and Sarah both advised Andrew against going ahead with the interview," an insider told the publication.

"However, he paid too much attention to Amanda, who was encouraging him, saying it would clear his name."

It was originally thought that Fergie and his eldest daughter Bea - who will wed her property developer fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year - encouraged the televised tell-all.

According to the insider, three days before the sit-down took place, Andrew, Beatrice and Amanda met Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and deputy editor, Stewart Maclean at Buckingham Palace.

However, a friend of the princess insists that she "wasn't part of the decision-making process. Bea went to one meeting with the BBC. That's all."