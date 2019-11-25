Prince Andrew’s BBC interview led him to step away from royal duties.

While this might seem like a smart move from Andrew, New Idea can confirm his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are distraught over the decision that could put their royal duties in jeopardy. “This is devastating news for Andrew’s daughters,” a royal source tells New Idea.

“Like Epstein’s victims they are innocent parties in this.”

What’s more, Andrew’s disastrous interview and decision to step away may impact the hard work the sisters have done for their respective charities.

“They will have major problems with their causes, particularly Eugenie with her anti-slavery charity, as they may suffer from guilt by association,” adds the source.

The Yorks are in shock.

Indeed, Eugenie recently spoke out on social media, just days before her dad’s interview, about a forum she held on ending human trafficking.

“This panel focused on specific use cases of technology being used to combat human trafficking,” she wrote on Instagram.

It’s understood Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are struggling to cope with the negative media attention surrounding their parents.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice previously told Vogue of their lives in the media. “We are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

Eugenie and Beatrice are struggling with the pressure their family is under.

Indeed, it appears the stress and backlash were all too much for Eugenie, who is said to be trying to fall pregnant with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She was seen fleeing to New York to get away from the drama.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, who is engaged to marry Edo Mapelli Mozzi, is now even considering putting her nuptials on hold until things settle down.

“Beatrice might want to have a much smaller wedding next year as a result, not wanting to antagonise the public.

Hopefully, Bea won’t have to cancel as it’s not due until next summer in the UK and things might have died down by then.”

It’s not just the sisters who are feeling the strain after Andrew’s decision. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also facing a barrage of backlash for her alleged involvement with the convicted sex offender after she borrowed $30,000 from Epstein to pay off debts.

Fergie is said to have encouraged Andrew to do the interview.

“Unfortunately, Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah is often at the heart of his problems,” the source explains.

Now the Daily Mail reports that Sarah reportedly ‘convinced’ and ‘encouraged’ Andrew to take part in the BBC interview.

An insider told the publication that, ironically, the duchess hoped it’d rehabilitate Andrew’s image, saying: “Sarah felt that it could be the best way of clearing his name while presenting the public with a look at the real Andrew.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, royal watchers have been quick to comment on the Duchess of York’s apparently erratic behaviour lately.

From riding her suitcase at Beijing Airport to swinging on a pole in Venice, there are concerns the 60-year-old is feeling the pressure.