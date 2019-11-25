Princess Beatrice was one of the key figures pressing Prince Andrew to go ahead with his car crash Newsnight interview.

Princess Beatrice was allegedly present during meetings with the Newsnight team when the details of the interview were being finalised, according to The Daily Mail. The 31-year-old accompanied her father and his then-private secretary, Amanda Thirsk in meeting interviewer Emily Maitlis and the programme's deputy editor, Stewart Maclean at Buckingham Palace three days before filming to discuss the interview.

"Sarah [Ferguson] was abroad so Beatrice sat in on the discussions. Initially, Beatrice was sceptical that a television interview, which would inevitably delve into her father's private life, was such a good idea," an insider told the publication. "She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts."

"But by the end of the meeting she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Amanda Thirsk that they had no choice – that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them,

"It was clear that Fergie was always there in the background."