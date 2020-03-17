The Queen has already reworked her schedule to adapt to the pandemic.
A statement from the Royal Family announced, as a 'sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen‘s diary commitments in the coming weeks.
'In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.
'Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.'