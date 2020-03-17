The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced that 'within the coming weeks' citizens aged 70 and over will be forced to stay at home for an extended period, in a bid to protect them from the deadly COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

The virus is more deadly to people over the age of 70 and with health issues.

Thus, the Queen at 93, and Charles at 72, will have to step down from their royal duties, making the Duke of Cambridge Elizabeth's regent.