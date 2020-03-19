Prince William has urged the people of the United Kingdom to show their support for each other amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important,” he said.

The National Emergiencies Trust works with local charities and distribution partners to ensure that financial support is delivered to those that need it the most.

Taking to Instagram, William shared a video, in which he appealed to the public to rally together and help community members in need. Instagram

William, who spoke at the trust’s launch last year, recalled how he had said he dreaded the day when its services would be needed.

“Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped,” Wills told viewers.

“But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“And it will help to ensure all of our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way,” he concluded.

William spoke at the National Emergencies Trust launch last year. Getty

William’s heartfelt message comes after it was revealed he is preparing to take the throne, as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles face forced isolation.

The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced that 'within the coming weeks' citizens aged 70 and over will be forced to stay at home for an extended period, in a bid to protect them from the deadly COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

As a result, the Queen at 93, and Charles at 72, will have to step down from their royal duties, making the Duke of Cambridge Elizabeth's regent.