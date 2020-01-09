Meghan and Harry have decided to make their own futures Getty

The scale of fury within the family was further hit home by a source who spoke to the Daily Mail.

‘The level of deceit has been staggering and everyone from the top of the royal household to the bottom feels like they have been stabbed in the back,’ the insider told the publication.

Things have been strained between William and Harry for a while Getty

It is claimed the couple rushed out their statement after news broke yesterday – reported here by New Idea – that the duo were planning to lay down their demands in upcoming meetings with senior royals.

The couple were reported to be embittered by the release of an official new royal portrait which excluded them.

‘That picture was the clearest indication that Harry and Meghan are not considered part of the future of the institution,’ a source told The Sun. ‘From their point of view from that moment on there was no point hanging around.’

The Queen and Prince Charles are said to be furious. Getty

Buckingham Palace has expressed its displeasure by issuing a terse statement, which said: ‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

The couple are believed to be expecting to keep their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, which recently underwent a multimillion dollar refurbishment at taxpayer expense.

Taxpayers will continue to fund their huge security bills.