Harry and Meghan have enjoyed their time in Canada

Harry and Meghan have had plenty of support from Canadian and American friends, in stark contrast to their perceived sidelining in royal circles recently.

‘It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage.

‘There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect.

Meghan filmed Suits in Vancouver Getty Images

‘But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.

‘That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that.’

The couple are said to feel at home in Canada, where they have a large number of friends. Meghan worked on her former TV show Suits in the country.

It is believed that the couple’s staff would continue to work out of Buckingham Palace, but the paper is reporting that there are fears Harry and Meghan may ‘exile themselves from the royal family’.

Prince Harry has been very unhappy of late in the UK

Harry and Meghan are said to be unhappy that Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken such a central role in the future of the monarchy, and they are now keen to strike out and create their own path.

A friend told the British paper: ‘It has been made very clear by the institution that the Sussexes are not central to the future plan.

Kate and Meghan do not get along

‘Just look at the picture released last week of the Queen with the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and George.’

The royal family has yet to comment on The Sun’s report.