The picture was taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace by photographer Ranald Mackechnie.



"The royal family were easier than my family to shoot, I have to tell you," Mackechnie told CNN back in 2016.

The image comes days after Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle released a never-before-seen photo of their son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to reflect on 2019, sharing an unseen photo of their eight-month-old in his father’s arms.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post. Instagram

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post.

“We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” The post is signed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”