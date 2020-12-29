Rumour has it there’s a new feud brewing between estranged brothers Princes William (left) and Harry (right). Getty

“It’s hard for Harry and Meghan not to question their motives. It’s almost as though William and Kate want to start some kind of royal TV war!” the insider reportedly told the US publication.

As part of Wills and Kate's Earthshot prize, five one million-pound awards will be given away each year to those who can come up with solutions to environmental issues.

With the Cambridges already enlisting A-list celebrities Cate Blanchett, Shakira and Sir David Attenborough to judge the applicants, speculation over a televised event is rife.

Harry (right) and Meghan allegedly feel as though Wills (left) and Kate are trying to steal their thunder. Getty

“Wooing big names for projects is more Harry and Meghan’s thing,” the source added, referring to the Sussexes Hollywood pals Oprah, George Clooney and Serena Williams.

“The timing of the Cambridges’ news is very odd, since Meghan and Harry’s first Netflix projects are right around the corner. It seems like a competitive move to Meghan and Harry. They feel a bit threatened,” the insider reportedly claimed to the American publication.

Speaking to the National Enquirer, a royal expert also weighed in on the brothers’ latest projects, which they claim could worsen their already fractured relationship.

With the Cambridges enlisting A-list celebrities Cate Blanchett, Shakira and Sir David Attenborough (pictured) to judge Earthshot, speculation over a televised event is rife. Getty

“It’s a new battle of the brothers! William is trying to project a new image of royalty and bring in a less scandal-scarred era to the royals, whereas Harry is enjoying his newfound freedom, and he’s ambitious and has Meghan by his side encouraging to grab the top spot,” the source claimed.

The royal revelation comes after Harry and Meghan recently revealed they signed with Spotify to create exclusive audio content under their newly formed Archewell Audio production company.

In a press release issued by Spotify, the streaming giant said Harry and Meghan’s podcasting ventures are an attempt to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Harry and Meghan also said in a joint statement: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”