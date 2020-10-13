Prince Charles (pictured) has seemingly been snubbed by Prince William, who recently spoke about his inspiration for being more proactive about the environment. Getty

"[Prince William] is really putting himself out there – he’s saying ‘I’m a keen environmentalist',” Russell began, referring to the Duke's latest green efforts.

“We saw in the recent ITV documentary he had said Sir David Attenborough was his single biggest influence on his conservation ideals and views about climate change.

“I’m not too sure how happy his father will be about him saying that, but we all love David Attenborough, so maybe he will let him off?” he added.

William, who nonetheless seems to be following in his father’s carbon-free footprints, recently released the ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All.

What’s more, his recently launched eco-friendly Earthshot Prize, will award million-dollar prizes to those who can come up with solutions to environmental issues.

But despite Wills' forward thinking, his father has been a passionate environmentalist for more than 50 years, which, at times, hasn’t made him a popular royal.

Earlier this year, it was reported Charles had been instructed by the firm to put an end to his climate change activism when he eventually takes the throne.

But showing no sign of stopping his sustainable efforts, the 71-year-old issued a stark warning of ‘looming’ disaster to mark the start of Climate Week NYC in September.

“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for a more sustainable and inclusive future,” Charles began.

He continued: “The environmental crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied.

“It is now becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic is a wake-up call we simply cannot afford to ignore,” he added.