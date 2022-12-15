William and Kate will not watch Harry & Meghan but they will be briefed about all the claims made in it. Getty

Instead, Kate has been focusing on the Westminster Abbey charity Christmas concert she’s hosting. The concert, which is set to take place on December 15, will bring the royals - including King Charles - together in a show of unity.

However, in the latest trailer Harry says, “they lied to protect my brother” which has led many to wonder, ‘lied about what?’

And fans are speculating the Duke of Sussex is referring to lies made to protect Prince William from the rumours involving Rose Hanbury; in 2019, allegations that Prince William was intimate with his close friend Rose during his marriage to Kate Middleton were made.

Of course, the context of Harry saying this comment will be made clear when Volume II of Harry & Meghan is released on Netflix, and he may not be referring to Rose at all.

But if he is, it’s likely Prince William and Princess Kate will have to break their silence and respond…