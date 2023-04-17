Despite being close in the past, William has now made sure Meghan won’t attend the coronation. Getty

“No-one would be surprised if he pulled rank as the new Prince of Wales, and disinvited her. It’s likely he made a compromise with his father, who wants both his sons to witness his accession.”

Some royal sources concede that while Meghan remaining in Montecito with Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, is “probably for the best”, it’s a shame for the King.

He was keen to have all five of his grandchildren pose for an historic family photograph.

William’s decree comes after the now world-infamous ‘Windsor Walkabout’. He, Kate, Harry, 38, and Meghan attempted to put their differences aside and greet well-wishers after the Queen’s passing last September.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers noted that not a single word passed between the two women, with Kate, 41, keeping her distance from the American actress.

In his new book King Charles, Robert Jobson reveals Kate found the interaction – believed to have been organised by Wills in an attempt at rare family unity – particularly difficult.

Since then things have only become more tense between the pair, especially after the Sussexes took aim at the Waleses via their Netflix docuseries and in Harry’s memoir Spare.

Now, with just over two weeks to go until His Majesty’s big day, his heir to the throne has had enough of the couple’s games.

“William is not messing around this time. The situation is too toxic and he doesn’t trust Meghan. He’s not willing to risk upsetting Kate again,” says the source.

