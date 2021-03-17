Will secretly wishes he could replicate Harry. Getty

Penny also revealed that Kate and Will are attempting to navigate their platform by replicating Princess Diana by doing things differently to those before them.

The expert said the Duke and Duchess are "learning there is traction to be had in being a little more open with the public."

It must be hard for Kate and Will to see Harry and Megan out do their attempts to be more relatable, especially after their raw interview with Oprah that showed they are not afraid to be human in front of the public.

The limitations placed on Will may be so strong that he can’t even see how little freedom he has as the future king.

This was confirmed when Harry revealed to Oprah that his brother doesn’t understand the full extent of the royal families grip on his freedom.

Harry told Oprah that “he didn’t see a way out” of suffocating Royal life until Meghan set him free.

He continued to call out his brother’s lack of agency, he said, "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family."

"My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Harry also confirmed the brothers are talking some “space” from each other as they are “on different paths.”

However, CBS’ This Morning host Gayle King revealed the brothers wouldn’t be making amends anytime soon.

She spilled that Prince Harry told her that while he has spoken to his brother and his father, Prince Charles, the talks have been “unproductive.”

William and Kate have a big mess to clean up if they want to save face in public, and especially if the couple wants to win back their American supporters.