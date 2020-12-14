William (second from left) and Kate's (far left) annual Christmas card has reportedly been leaked. Getty

It's an annual tradition that's eagerly awaited by many royal fans all over the world, which gives a rare insight into the lives of the regal clan.

It also gives us the opportunity to see just how far each royal family has come in the past year.

Of course, the pictures we understandably get most excited about belong to that of the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

For Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, this year marks their first Christmas since formally stepping back as senior royal family members.

So with that said, it might be wishful thinking to assume we'll get a holiday snap with their one-year-old son Archie.

But as for the Cambridges... well, let’s just say their 2020 card is a true sight to behold.

Leaked by a fan account over the weekend, the new Christmas card photo features the family looking cosy next to a pile of logs.

And the family beam into the camera - particularly little Prince Louis who looks utterly joyful.

Another royal family quick to the punch was the Jordanian royal family, who also released a photo via Queen Rania's official Instagram page.

In the image, the family of six are seen colour coordinated in festive appropriate colours red and green, with some blues in between.

Rania and her husband King Abdullah II are joined by their four children, Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 15.

In the caption, the Queen wrote: "This year, even as we have kept our distance, we've all held our loved ones a little closer in our hearts. Sending prayers for health and happiness to all."

She added the hashtags, #Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO.

In another festive addition, the Swedish Royals also released their 2020 Christmas card photo.

Indeed Princess Sofia, who has just announced she is expecting her third child with husband Prince Carl Philip shared a beautiful snap of themselves with their two children - and there's no mistaking that little baby bump.

After wishing their followers a happy festive season, the couple added in the caption: "We would also like to express our warmest thanks for all the nice congratulations to our growing family."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.