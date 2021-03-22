Prince William (pictured) has accepted his role of heir apparent. Getty

But despite Harry’s claims, Wills reportedly doesn’t share the same sentiment as his younger brother, with palace sources suggesting the comment was “way off the mark”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, a royal insider reportedly alleged that Prince William has accepted his role in the royal family and is prepared for all that it entails.

“He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service,” the close confidant of the royal brothers claimed.

The Sussexes recently sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview. CBS

What’s more, even though the brothers remain estranged, William is said to be longing to resolve their fractured relationship once and for all – despite Harry’s claims.

"Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," the source alleged.

"They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

Prince Harry (left) sensationally claimed that he escaped the British royal family after being “trapped” for many years, but added his brother and heir apparent, Prince William (right), isn’t so lucky. Getty

According to the publication, another close friend of the brothers reportedly claimed that Wills is intent on him and Harry mending their broken bond.

Harry even mentioned to Oprah that, despite being on a different path to his brother, he nonetheless still loves William.

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together… But we are on different paths," Harry said.

The royal spare went on to say that while there is currently "space" between the two brothers, he "will always be there" for William.