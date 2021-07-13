Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George all attended the final match between England and Italy. Getty

While many praised William for his statement, others found his words hypocritical considering the royal family's history with Meghan Markle.

Journalist and political blogger Imani Gandy in particular sparked a conversation when she quote tweeted William's statement and wrote, "Oooh now do the racist abuse aimed at Meghan Markle. *pulls up chair*".

And there were plenty of people who echoed her sentiment.

During Harry and Meghan's sit down with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the year, the couple spoke about the intense media scrutiny the duchess has faced and how the Palace failed to protect her. CBS

"The hypocrisy is overwhelming," one user penned.

"If only Meghan knew she needed to play soccer to be shown this consideration, maybe things would be different," another added.

"After seeing what happened last night I kept thinking of them - Harry literally saved his family when the royals wouldn't," a third said.

"I wonder if they have a guilty conscience for not doing more for Meghan's defense with the press. Or maybe they are seizing the opty to be more vocal because they've been called out," another speculated.

They also claimed that, as well as being refused a royal title, their son Archie was also neglected when it came to security and that a certain royal expressed concerns about how dark his skin might be when he was born.

Following the interview, Prince William denied the claims of racism within the monarchy, telling a paparazzo, "We are very much not a racist family", while Buckingham Palace also released a statement alleging that "some recollections may vary".