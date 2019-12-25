Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new family photo just in time for Christmas. Instagram

The stunning image comes days after the Cambridge family's Christmas card was leaked online by a recipient before being officially released by the royals.

The card was posted on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty of the RAF Air Cadets, an organisation which thee Duchess is a patron.

"A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020," Dawn captioned the snap.

The new family photo comes just days after the Cambridge family Christmas card was leaked online. Supplied

Royal expert Camilla Tominey has revealed the real meaning behind their Christmas card.

Tominey says the image for the card was selected by Kate show that she and Will are "not in any trouble".

“This lady is not in any trouble. This is a relaxed shot,” said Tominey.

Supplied

Meanwhile William and Kate are expected to make a ‘big announcement’ over the next few weeks, following the palace’s confirmation they have a festive surprise.

Speaking on The Heirpod, royal expert Omid Scobi recently revealed next year is going to be particularly busy for the Cambridges – especially for Kate Middleton.