It's finally here!
With just a few more days until Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent out their official family Christmas card - and it is everything we had hoped for.
The beautiful image, which was shared on social media, shows William and Kate smiling alongside their three adorable children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they all pose on a motorcycle.
While it is not yet known where the photo was taken, it was posted on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty of the RAF Air Cadets, an organisation which thee Duchess is a patron.
"A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020," Dawn captioned the snap.
Earlier today, the entire Cambridge family were spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace for Christmas lunch with the Queen.
Also joining them were other members of the royal family including Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.