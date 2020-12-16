Will (left) and Kate (right) appear to be following in Meghan and Harry's Hollywood footsteps. Getty

According to Express, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have applied to trademark the Prince’s ‘Earthshot’ project – an environmental endeavour working towards tackling major climate issues.

This move means that the Prince and Duchess will be able to produce a vast range of media content for the venture.

“I hear William and Kate’s Royal Foundation has reapplied to the Intellectual Property Office to trademark Earthshot”, diary editor Richard Eden revealed to Express, “this time for a vast range of media, from video, audio and multimedia recording to podcasts, TV and internet broadcasting.”

Harry (left) and Meghan (right) have just signed a deal with Spotify to produce and host their own podcasts. Getty

And if the Hollywood stars who are involved in the project are anything to go by, the royals might well have some block busters on their hands.

With Sir David Attenborough, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and Colombian singer Shakira all applying to be Earthshot prize judges, Eden points out that “any TV shows would have huge worldwide appeal.”

It looks like Meghan and Harry have some competition on their hands.

Will's Earthshot project is working towards tackling major environmental concerns facing the planet today. Getty

The Sussexes have taken Hollywood by storm with their reported $200-million Netflix deal and recent Spotify contract to produce and host podcasts under their Archewell Audio production company.

In a statement about their most recent podcast endeavour, the Sussexes said, “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to (podcast), because when we hear each other, and share each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

While some royal experts like Bob Morris have criticised Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood ventures as being fruitless, even telling the Daily Express that the couple, “will gradually fade into the background”, clearly Will and Kate don’t have the same reservations as they follow in the Sussexes’ footsteps.