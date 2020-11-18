A prominent royal expert has suggested Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle’s (right) $200 million deal with Netflix was an error in judgement, which could be their undoing. Getty

"They’re going to delve in and get a lot of information that will absolutely decry the Royal Family.”

The royal commentator also said that she believes Harry has changed significantly since stepping down as a senior royal and made a “terrible error” signing with Netflix.

She told the GMB hosts: “I think Harry made a terrible error.

"I think the way that he has left the Royal Family, the way he did it, and he’s changed. He’s almost unrecognisable from Prince Harry I spent a lot of time with.

Royal biographer Angela Levin (pictured) described how it would be unrealistic to assume the streaming giant isn’t expecting the Sussexes to spill juicy regal secrets. ITV

“But I think, you know, Meghan is desperate to earn lots of money and Netflix offered them something,” she added.

Harry and Meghan’s lucrative deal with the streaming platform has reportedly caused considerable upset within the House of Windsor, with many suggesting the couple are selling out.

Despite denying claims they are planning on releasing a tell-all documentary, which features secret footage from inside the palace, rumour has it the pair has a film in the works.

Harry (left) and Meghan’s (right) lucrative deal with the streaming platform has reportedly caused considerable upset within the House of Windsor, with many suggesting the couple are selling out. Getty

According to The National Enquirer, the Sussexes collected plenty of “homemade” clips while living at the palace and they’re now willing to share it – for the right price.

Speaking to the American publication, a Hollywood insider weighed in on the rumours, saying it only makes sense the couple have something big planned, given their hefty fee.

“Everybody loves elephants and inspirational stories. But let’s be honest, that’s never going to pull in big money,” the insider said, referring to Meghan’s Disney+ gig.

They continued: “But footage filmed by Meghan and Harry as they left ‘The Firm’? Now that’s a $200 million show!”