Prince William and Kate Middleton were the guests of honour at last month’s Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. Getty

“Like me you’re blessed with three kids… I imagine every morning they come running into your bedroom and you look at their beautiful faces and say, 'I regret this'," Romesh quipped.

Fellow co-host Rob Beckett then joined in on the action by making a comment about the Duke and Duchess having to find a babysitter.

“Thank you for coming out tonight. You’re on date night. That's exciting,” Rob said.

The Duke and Duchess were forced to endure some awkward jokes by co-host Romesh Ranganathan, which were aimed at their children. Getty

“You got the babysitter until midnight or 1am? It's worth that extra 20 quid."

While the Duke and Duchess appeared to be unfazed by the jokes and even laughed out loud, some viewers took to Twitter to share their concerns over the comments.

“Poor Wills & Kate having to force laughter for these 2 idiots,” one person wrote.

Another person stated: “Wow @robbeckettcomic and @RomeshRanga hosting the royal variety is painful.”

Despite many people thinking the comedian’s comments were inappropriate for the future King of England and his wife, several fans praised the duo for their humour.

“Aaah great choice of two hosts for this year’s Royal Variety Performance @robbeckettcomic and @RomeshRanga love these guys!” one person wrote.