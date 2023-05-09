The final event of King Charles’ coronation - following the ceremony and the coronation concert - was the ‘Big Help Out’. The Big Help Out took place on May 8 and was a national celebration held to encourage people to try and volunteer in their local communities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, took part in the Big Help Out and volunteered at Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

WATCH: Prince Louis enjoys eating s'mores during The Big Help Out