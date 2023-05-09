Princess Catherine reveals her adorable nickname for Prince Louis
During an official royal engagement, Kate let it slip…
The final event of King Charles’ coronation - following the ceremony and the coronation concert - was the ‘Big Help Out’. The Big Help Out took place on May 8 and was a national celebration held to encourage people to try and volunteer in their local communities.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, took part in the Big Help Out and volunteered at Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.
While there, Prince William, Princess Catherine and the kids helped multiple volunteers renovate the Scout Hut.
This included resetting a path, digging a new soakaway, sanding and revarnishing the front door, adding planters to the front of the building and adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out’s work.
Prince Louis helped his mum dig a new soakaway for the Upton Scouts Hut.
During a break time, George, Charlotte and Louis enjoyed some s’mores (toasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two graham crackers) and at this point of the day, Catherine revealed what her nickname for little Louis is.
“Pop that on the fire Lou-bugs,” Catherine said while teaching her youngest how to toast a marshmallow.
The Big Help Out actually marked Louis AKA Lou-bugs’ first official royal engagement.
But Louis and the rest of his family weren’t the only royals who took part in The Big Help Out.
Catherine revealed her nickname for Louis while the whole family was enjoying toasted marshmallows.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh took part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading.
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is actually Patron of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, so it makes sense that that was the volunteer program she and her husband Prince Edward helped out for The Big Day Out.