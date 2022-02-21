Mission accomplished! Eugenie convinced Harry to return to London. Getty

During his last visit home in July 2021, Harry reportedly promised his 95-year-old granny he’d come back to the family if she needed him. And it seems that time is now.

Last week, as Her Majesty remained on light duties thanks to a recent health scare, the family found itself rudderless when all four of the Queen’s counsellors of state – the adults who are next in line to the throne and able to step up in the sovereign’s absence – were either away, ill or indisposed.

Prince William was on a whirlwind trip to the United Arab Emirates when his father, Prince Charles, was forced into isolation after testing positive to COVID for the second time.

The only remaining counsellors of state were Prince Andrew, who has been stood down from royal duties, and Harry, who now lives in the US with Meghan and their two kids.

Eugenie has looked up to Harry since they were kids. Getty

Realising what a fragile position her family is in, the Queen discussed with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie about replacing Andrew and Harry.

The York sisters are the next in line to the throne who are over 21. However, both princesses have young babies and feel they cannot take it on.

“Eugenie offered instead to go and speak personally to Harry about it,” tells the source.

New Idea has learnt that Harry, 37, was “stunned” by 31-year-old Eugenie’s request, but is seriously considering making the mercy dash imminently.

“Out of the whole family, Eugenie is the one he listens to,” says a source. “Despite all that’s happened between Harry and his family, he can’t bear the thought of his grandmother being this worried, especially when she’s under the weather.

WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend the Queen's garden party

“None of them considered how Harry’s departure would leave them so vulnerable. Even Charles and William have to concede they need him.”

Sources add Harry will likely return to the UK again in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

It was announced BetterUp, the US-based mental health app Harry is chief impact officer of, has given 1000 young leaders involved with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) free access to the app.

A spokesperson says more details will come in due course, but our insiders believe this all but confirms Harry plans to attend the historic celebrations.