Of course, Her Majesty was able to carry out her duties perfectly despite her condition.

Hello Magazine reports the Queen has been "feeling slightly stiff" but isn't suffering from "an injury or illness," although Buckingham Palace denied revealing if the Queen had tested positive for COVID. reports the Queen has been "feeling slightly stiff" but isn't suffering from "an injury or illness," although Buckingham Palace denied revealing if the Queen had tested positive for COVID.

The 95-year-old was isolating after Prince Charles had spent time with her before testing positive for the virus.

It is the second time the Prince of Wales has contracted COVID.

He first battled it when the pandemic first took its hold in March 2020, along with Prince William, and the royals have since received a full round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Last Thursday, he had to cancel a planned event to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House announced in a statement on Twitter.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Although his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative and continued to carry out several royal engagements, as allowed under government guidelines, four days later, it was revealed that she has contracted the virus.

"Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement.

"We continue to follow government guidelines."

