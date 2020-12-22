According to a report from Yahoo, royal author Omid Scobie spoke to CNN’s Max Foster about the current state of Harry and Will’s relationship.

“Personal relationships have definitely improved – there is a warmth there that wasn’t there before.”

Scobie went on to draw similarities between Meghan and Harry’s recent non-profit ventures, claiming that their social impact “uphold(s) the values of the Royal Family.”

Megxit seemed like the final nail in the coffin when it came to the brothers' strained relationship. Getty

As a result, the commentator expressed how simple it would be for the rogue royals to fit right back into royal life if they so desired, though he remained doubtful of Harry and Meghan’s willingness to return to their royal roots.

“It would always be easy for them to slot back into a royal engagement,” Scobie said, “but I think that’s very unlikely.

“They are looking forward rather than back.”

Certainly, although royally-valued in their conquests, Harry and Meghan are putting their own spin on their independent projects.

Harry (right) and Meghan (left) are forging their own path in the US, with no intention of returning to royal life. Getty

Just last week it was announced that the couple have signed a multi-year contract with Spotify to create exclusive audio programming under their newly formed Archewell Audio production company.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Harry and Meghan wrote in a joint statement.

The news that Harry and Meghan are putting their royal hats into the podcasting ring comes not long after reports of the Duke and Duchess’ estimated $200-million deal with other streaming giant, Netflix.

Royal experts are saying that time and space has healed some of Will's (left) and Harry's (right) fractured relationship. Getty

While it has been unconfirmed exactly what sort of visual content the couple has up their sleeve, the company’s co-founder Reed Hastings has admitted that the platform is “going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”

“I can’t tell you any more than that about it at this point but I think it will be some of the most exciting, the most viewed content next year,” Hastings revealed during an appearance on CNBC.

Although royal experts are adamant that things have never been better between the Princes, it appears the opportunity for a brotherly reunion will go to waste as Harry and Meghan continue to forge their own path.