Prince Harry has been spotted with a ponytail! Getty

“I just ran into your countryman...,” Rob told Brit James, “the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago.

“It was very, very quick – don’t totally quote me on it – but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail,” the actor added.

The 56-year-old continued, “I’m just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

While the Late Late host was quick to voice his doubts, Rob was adamant he saw the royal. And even had the proof to back it up.

After seeing Harry with his long hair, American actor Rob Lowe (pictured) followed the prince to his home to make sure it was him. CBS

“It was him because I have to say… I followed him to the house to see if the car went in,” Rob confessed to James.

“He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

Prince Harry jetted to California with his wife Meghan Markle after the rogue couple decided to leave the royal family mid-last-year.

Although spotting the Duke and Duchess in the wild is clearly a rarity, the pair have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to build a Hollywood empire.

Meghan and Harry are taking Hollywood by storm as they live independently from the royals. Getty

From their estimated $200-million deal with streaming giant Netflix, multi-year contract with audio giant Spotify and, most recently, Meghan’s lucrative investment in an oat milk company, the Sussexes seem to be thriving off their independent lifestyle.

Whether or not the couple continues to enjoy their independent privileges remains to be seen, with a Megxit review firmly on the horizon.

That’s right, Harry and Meghan are to enter re-negotiations with the palace to determine their future status with the royals.

Reportedly, these meetings are to take place both virtually and in person. Let’s just hope the Queen digs her grandson’s new hairstyle.