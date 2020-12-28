As it turns out, the young couple has seemingly flourished away from the constraints of the Crown. With a lucrative Netflix deal under their belts and a podcast on the horizon, the Duke and Duchess seem to be leaving no business stone unturned.

Now, as with the Megxit anniversary less than three months away, The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan will have to enter re-negotiations with the palace when it comes to their independent ventures.

Harry (right) and Meghan (left) are to enter re-negotiations with the royal family surrounding their bid for independence. Getty

According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess will be having video calls and face-to-face meetings with senior members of the royal family to discuss how their future status looks.

Under scrutiny in particular will reportedly be Harry and Meghan’s Netflix and Spotify deals, with the Royal Family and their aides assessing whether these projects "meet the values of Her Majesty”. Although, experts are certain that no speed bumps will be encountered when it comes to these ventures.

While pursuing their own projects in the US, Harry and Meghan have still been upholding the values of the royal family. Getty

Speaking to CNN’s Max Foster, royal author Omid Scobie drew similarities between Harry and Meghan’s non-profit projects and the work of the monarchy, claiming the couple’s social impact “uphold(s) the values of the Royal Family”.

But, even with comparable values, it seems the Sussex’s have no intention of reclaiming their titles as senior royals; the couple are instead intending to leverage these negotiations to make a plea for a Megxit extension.

With a plethora of independent projects up their sleeves, it is unlikely that Meghan and Harry will be tempted to return to royal life. Getty

“They want a more permanent agreement to continue as non-working royals in California,” The Sun reports.

Although relationships between the royals and the Sussexes are reportedly much better than they once were, Scobie has claimed that Harry and Meghan are “looking forward rather than back”.

And this could be why: in their quest to seek financial independence, Harry and Meghan have already sealed a reported $200 million deal from Netflix and another $25 million from Spotify.